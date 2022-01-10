Kingston hospital fires nurse over 'forged documentation'

Kingston Community Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) is investigating after it fired an employee who the hospital says provided "extensive forged documentation" in order to be hired as a registered nurse.

Officials said they're not able to share the name of the individual, but stated in a media release Wednesday afternoon that the person claimed to be a registered nurse despite not being registered with the College of Nurses of Ontario.

"This individual undertook significant efforts to fraudulently gain employment with KHSC, including providing extensive forged documentation of their qualifications and credentials" said chief nursing executive Jason Hann in the release.

The false information was caught during a routine check with the college and KHSC "quickly took action to end the individual's employment," he added.

Kingston Police investigating

The former employee worked mainly in the post-surgical unit at Kingston General Hospital between July 22, 2022, and Jan. 17, according to the hospital.

KHSC said they also spent some time on other units between Dec. 1, 2022, and Jan. 27, including the admission and transfer unit, Davies 5, Johnson 3, Connell 3, 9 and 10 and Kidd 3, 4, 5 and 9.

The hospital said it has contacted the college of nurses and Kingston Police, and will cooperate if either decides to investigate further.

A police spokesperson confirmed the service is aware of the incident and said the Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating.

Could cause 'stress and anxiety'

KHSC said its own investigation will focus on the potential impact on patients and their families, adding staff are in the process of contacting those who came in contact with the former employee.

"We understand the stress and anxiety this news may cause for our patients and other KHSC staff," stated Dr. David Pichora, the hospital's CEO. "We will work directly with the impacted patients, families, and staff to address their concerns."

Sandra Carlton, KHSC's chief human resources officer, said the hospital is reviewing its hiring process for gaps to make sure a similar incident doesn't happen again.

"While we believe this is a truly unique scenario, we will use this as an opportunity to strengthen our processes to the fullest extent possible to ensure it will not happen again," she said.

Patients with concerns are asked to contact KHSC's Patient Relations team by email or be calling (613) 549-6666, Ext. 4158.