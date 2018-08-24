Woman charged with making semi-naked dash through Kingston hospital

A 19-year-old woman faces a pair of charges after allegedly going on a semi-naked run through a Kingston, Ont., hospital.

Police say the woman showed up at the Kingston General Hospital around 10 a.m. Wednesday, where she disrobed and changed into a lab coat.

When security guards confronted her the woman ran away, exposing herself in the process because the coat wasn't done up, police said.

She was able to flee the hospital but was caught by security guards near the intersection of King and Barrie streets.

The woman was charged with theft and indecent exhibition in a public place.

She was scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing Thursday, Kingston police said.