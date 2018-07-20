Eastern Ontario firefighters share water in dry weather

Kingston-area fire chiefs plan to share water resources for certain fires as the region deals with persistent dry weather.

Firefighters in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington have a new mutual-aid agreement where water vehicles will be sent to assist neighbouring departments if they are responding to fires with no fire hydrant in sight.

This is a response to the recent severity of fires and how easily they've spread in the dry conditions, according to Kingston Fire chief Shawn Armstrong.

"We have been dealing with grass fires along the 401 as early as this week," he said.

"We have had fires in Central Frontenac where the Ministry of the Environment has had to employ their helicopters to assist and many agencies get involved in that type of co-ordinated effort."

A total burn ban also remains in effect that prohibits campfires, fireworks and contained flames, with an exception for propane and gas barbecues, according to the City of Kingston.

Kingston Fire chief Shawn Armstrong says there have been calls for grass fires along the 401 in the past week. (Shutterstock)

Dry in eastern Ontario

The Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority declared a Level 1 drought condition for the watershed late Thursday — the least severe level of a potential water supply problem.

"We're all in the same situation in that eastern Ontario has not received average rainfall over an extended period of time," said Holly Evans, the conservation authority's watershed planning co-ordinator.

Conservation authorities in Rideau Valley and Mississippi Valley have also declared Level 1 low water conditions.

Evans said streams are flowing much slower than the normal rate for this time of year, which could become more severe in August if the trend continues.

"There have been a few instances where people are letting us know that their wells are very low quantity and also some wells that are dry," she said.

The conservation authority advises people to conserve water and avoid washing cars, driveways or watering lawns.

A Level 2 or "moderate" drought condition indicates a serious problem for the water supply. A Level 3 or "severe" condition means there is failure of supply to meet demand.

While there is rain in next week's forecast, the dry spell will likely continue for the foreseeable future.