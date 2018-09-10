'Stressful' retirement home evacuations followed pattern of problems

The future of two retirement homes in Kingston, Ont., that were evacuated last week is up in the air after Ontario's regulatory agency ordered their owner to cease operating one and find someone else to manage the other.

Q & Sons Management Inc. based in Mississauga, Ont., took ownership of Fairfield Manor East at 670 McLean Crt., and Fairfield Manor West at 805 Ridley Dr., in April 2017, according to the Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority (RHRA).

In recent weeks, Kingston's fire department issued evacuation orders at both facilities due to ongoing health and safety concerns, and the last of the 32 affected residents moved out Friday.

Some found accommodation at other retirement homes, others are staying with relatives until more permanent housing is secured, and a few were transferred into long-term care, according to Cynthia Martineau, acting CEO of the South East LHIN, which has been working with the fire department and the Fairfield Manor homes to address ongoing concerns.

"As you can appreciate, [it was] a very stressful period for them. Very anxious families," Martineau told CBC Radio's Ontario Morning on Monday.

"Certainly, the timing and the window to move was very short, and that is stressful for anyone, let alone someone who is more vulnerable."

The fire department's evacuation orders follow four separate orders by the RHRA at Fairfield Manor East and Fairfield Manor West.

Fairfield Manor East

In late June, the RHRA issued an order against Q & Sons Management to revoke Fairfield Manor East's licence and cease its operations there by Oct. 31.

That followed 11 inspections at the home, seven of which raised issues with how residents were assessed, their care plans, the administration of drugs, general cleanliness, incomplete policies, a lack of a policy for extreme heat and cold, inadequate staffing, poor record-keeping and a pattern of inaction after inspections.

The licence revocation order followed a compliance order issued by the RHRA in May, as well as an Ontario Superior Court order issued in early June, according to a notice posted on RHRA's website.

Q & Sons Management has since appealed the RHRA's licence revocation order, and the appeal remains active.

Fairfield Manor West

On Sept. 6, the RHRA issued two orders against Q & Sons Management pertaining to Fairfield Manor West.

The first, a compliance order, alleges the company neglected residents, failed to have a regulated health professional supervise the administration of drugs, failed to comply with fire safety standards and failed to properly train staff, according to a copy of the order posted on RHRA's website.

The company has been ordered to keep the home closed until it has received written permission from the RHRA's registrar to reopen.

The second order requires the company to hire someone to assist in managing some or all of the home's operations, and requires the person be approved by RHRA's registrar and start work before residents can return.

The two orders follow five inspections from September 2017 to June 2018, four of which reported issues with pests, a lack of written agreements with residents, failing to inform residents about staffing levels, failing to post inspection reports, and inadequately trained staff.

None of the allegations has been tested in court.

Q & Sons Management Inc. and its owner have not responded to multiple requests for comment.