Kingston, Ont., encampment residents ordered to leave by Monday

Trespass notices have been posted at an encampment in Kingston, Ont., warning people staying there they have until Monday to leave.

Rick Sero was among those who woke up at Belle Park on Wednesday to find a yellow piece of paper with the city's logo telling him to pack up and go.

"It's a terrible feeling," he said, adding he's not sure what will happen, but he plans to stick it out as long as possible.

"When you don't know where you're laying your head down at the end of the day that's a bad feeling."

If he is pushed out, Sero said he plans to find another place to set up camp, rather than go into shelter.

The tents and other makeshift shelters were initially supposed to be removed in January, but council voted to push that to the spring.

Those living in the encampment have spoken out against the move, saying its proximity to the Integrated Care Hub and supervised injection site provides them with support and a sense of community.

City says it's working with residents

The trespass notices state the city has been working with encampment residents and provided them with shelter options.

"Any personal possessions left at Belle Park ... may be disposed of by the city," the notice reads.

The notices also said if people don't leave they'll be considered trespassers and the city will take "measures necessary to enforce" its order, adding Kingston police will be authorized to act on its behalf.

An email statement sent to CBC on Monday said city staff and community outreach providers would be on site Tuesday to "support individuals during the transition."

Rick Sero says he spent about a year building his shelter at the encampment. He plans to stay put as long as possible. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

The statement noted the moratorium on issuing trespass notices to people camping in Belle Park ended as of March 21 and council had directed staff to relocate those who stay after that date.

"Residents of the encampment will be provided with assistance to secure shelter and support services, as well as information about free transportation and free storage of personal belongings," the statement read.

Group calls move 'dangerous'

A group called Mutual Aid Katarokwi-Kingston (MAKK) has pushed back against the eviction, issuing a statement of its own describing the move as "inhumane and unethical."

MAKK said over the past week its members have spoken with several encampment residents, none of whom reported being consulted by city staff about the eviction. The group also said shelter workers recently said most of their locations had been at capacity the previous night.

"What does success look like here? If there are not enough shelter spaces period, let alone ones that would meet the needs ... how can proceeding with an eviction be successful?" its statement read.

"Evicting people knowing that only risk, harm, and trauma will result is foolhardy, inhumane and dangerous."

A Superior Court decision that blocked the Region of Waterloo for carrying out a similar eviction in January had raised questions about whether Kingston could proceed at all.

Mayor Bryan Paterson previously said the majority of encampment residents had moved into shelter and he has spoken about the effort the city has made to provide more low-barrier shelter spaces, adding 50 new beds in recent months.

The new spots mean the city isn't in the same situation as Waterloo, he said, adding the court found the southern Ontario municipality didn't have enough shelter spaces.

Low-barrier spaces are available for women, couples and those with pets, according to a city news release. The city is also providing free transit for people who rely on the care hub's supervised injection site, the mayor said.

Sero said he spent roughly a year building his encampment at the park and he might sleep in front of the site if it's knocked down.

He fears losing his belongings and said city storage won't help.

"Pack your life up into three plastic totes for up to 90 days," he said. "Nobody could do that. Nobody should be forced to do that either."