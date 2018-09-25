Skip to Main Content
Kingston, Ont., official dies in Friday's storm

A senior City of Kingston employee has died after a tree fell on him during the severe storms that swept through eastern Ontario last Friday.

Darren Smith, 46, died when a tree fell on him during violent weather

Darren Smith, a longtime employee of the City of Kingston, Ont., died from the injuries he sustained when a tree fell on him during Friday's severe weather. (Lars Hagberg/Canadian Press)

Darren Smith was Kingston's supervisor of recreation facilities, according to a city spokesperson.

He first started working for the municipality in 1989.

Smith was at home on his property Friday when a maple tree fell on him, the spokesperson said, and later died of his injuries. He was 46.

"On behalf of Kingston City Council I offer my sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this difficult time," Mayor Bryan Paterson wrote in a statement.

Smith was an "avid outdoorsman," according to an obituary posted online, and leaves behind his wife of 21 years, their two teenage children, his sister and father.

More to come.

