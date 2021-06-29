Heat warnings continue along St. Lawrence, Lake Ontario

Environment Canada still has heat warnings in place Tuesday for eastern Ontario communities such as Cornwall, Brockville and Kingston.

The weather agency said Tuesday's forecast high is again in the low 30s, with humidity making it feel more like 40.

It's unlikely to drop below 20 C at night with overnight humidity making it feel close to 30 in Kingston, for example.

The rest of eastern Ontario and western Quebec don't have any Environment Canada weather alerts, while the Belleville area has a special weather statement about humidity that may make it feel close to 40.

Ottawa, with a forecasted high near 30 C, still has four cooling centres running Tuesday.

There is some relief in the forecast with Wednesday's high expected to be in the mid-20s with a decent chance of showers.

There is an extreme heat wave in western Canada that's included the country's highest temperature on record of 47.7 C. Climate change is causing hotter weather earlier in summer.