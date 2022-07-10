Kingston cyclist, 90, dead after being hit by vehicle

A 90-year-old Kingston man has died after being hit by a vehicle on Saturday afternoon.

Hajiasad Ahangarant was on a bicycle on Highway 15 when he struck by a vehicle, according to the Ontario Provincial Police, which arrived at the scene just before 1 p.m.

Ahangarant was struck between Cunningham road and Kingston Mills road in Kingston's east end, the OPP said.

They said he was seriously injured and was taken to hospital by paramedics. He was pronounced dead at Kingston General Hospital.

"The cause is still under investigation," said OPP Sergeant Jennifer Coles via email. "(It) can oftentimes take several weeks for our collision investigators to pour over the evidence and come to a conclusion."