Teen dead, 8 others injured in Kingston crash

A 16-year-old high school student is dead and eight other teens were hurt in a crash just before 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in Kingston, Ont., officials say.

Scott Legg, a Grade 11 student at Frontenac Secondary School, died in the crash, the Limestone District School Board said in a statement to CBC.

"This is a tragic loss and we offer our deepest sympathy and support to Scottie's family and friends at this most difficult time," the school board said.

Kingston Fire and Rescue said that two vehicles crashed on Bayridge Drive in the city's west end. Emergency crews were on scene for several hours.

Eight other young people sustained non-life-threatening injuries, said Kingston Police Const. Ash Gutheinz.

Witnesses sought

On Thursday evening, Det. Const. David Wein said speed was a factor and that police are looking for anyone who may have been in the area.

"We're appealing for witnesses for a red car and a dark SUV southbound on Bayridge Drive near Taylor Kidd Boulevard," he said. "Even prior to the accident — we're looking for that type of information."

The Limestone District School Board said several of its students were involved in Wednesday's crash.

The board said it would be providing support to both students and staff over the coming days and weeks.