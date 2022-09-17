4 injured after driver crashes into Kingston house

Four young adults were taken to hospital Saturday in Kingston, Ont., after the driver of a pickup truck crashed into a house in the city's east end.

The crash happened at around 3 a.m. Saturday at a home on Rose Abbey Drive, police said in a media release.

The driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck collided with the side of the home's garage, damaging one wall and knocking out the power, police said.

No one inside the home was hurt, but the truck's four occupants — all between the ages of 19 to 23 — were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

Police said the 21-year-old driver faces several charges, including three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660 ext. 6428.