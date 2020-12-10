Kingston partygoers exposed to COVID-19 last weekend

The medical officer of health for the Kingston, Ont., area is asking anyone who attended a house party near Queen's University on Dec. 4 and 5 to self-isolate after discovering two guests were contagious with COVID-19.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington (KFL&A) Public Health said in a news release Wednesday that at least two people who recently tested positive for COVID-19 nevertheless attended several house parties in Kingston's university district on those days.

The two partygoers would have been contagious last Friday and Saturday, said Dr. Kieran Moore.

In addition to asking other guests to self-isolate for 14 days, the health unit is reaching out to close contacts of the two. Anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms should get tested, health officials said.

KFL&A Public Health is also warning people of potential exposure to COVID-19 at a car dealership and garage in nearby Gananoque, Ont., and has issued an order for community and care home workers to show proof of a negative test every two weeks.

The region remains a yellow zone on Ontario's five-colour pandemic scale, but has seen high daily and weekly case counts this month.

Under current pandemic rules, social gatherings must be limited to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors. The health unit has told residents to avoid crowded, closed spaces, and to wear a mask and practise physical distancing with anyone outside their household.