3 new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston, Ont., area
All had recently returned to Canada from Europe or Barbados
Two women and a man who had recently returned to the Kingston, Ont., area have tested positive for COVID-19.
Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington (KFL&A) Public Health said in a news release Tuesday they had travelled to the U.K., Spain and Barbados.
Two had been tested at Kingston's Hotel Dieu Hospital, while the third was tested at a different hospital.
All are in self-isolation at home, said KFL&A medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore in the release.
"Given the spread of this virus globally, over the last few weeks, a case in KFL&A was anticipated and pre-emptive measures were in place for exactly this type of situation," Moore said.
"In this case, the health-care system worked as intended and through coordinated efforts with our partners, the risk to KFL&A residents remains low."
These cases were not mentioned in the Ontario Ministry of Health's Tuesday morning update, which reported 185 COVID-19 cases in the province, but no new cases in Ottawa since Monday morning.