Kingston councillor apologizes for bus tirade

A Kingston, Ont., city councillor said an incident last month that led to him being criminally charged began when he tried to get his child aboard a city bus.

Kingston police issued a news release about the incident, which happened in late June, after Coun. Peter Stroud's arrest on July 10. The news release didn't name Stroud, nor mention that he was a city councillor.

According to the release, a cyclist cut in front of a Kingston Transit bus, removed a child who was also on the bike and began yelling at the bus driver. The cyclist is also alleged to have hit the windshield and taken a picture of the bus driver.

He then cycled away, but stopped the bus again a few minutes later.

In his statement on Twitter, Stroud said he was trying to get his child onto the bus.

'I sincerely apologize'

"I did not intend to upset anyone, and I sincerely apologize to anyone who was upset by my actions," Stroud tweeted.

"My intention was to gain access for my eldest child, who was refused service while arriving to an express bus stop before the scheduled departure," he said.

Stroud, who's charged with causing a disturbance and obstructing property under $5,000, said he's been co-operative with police.

"I turned myself [in to] the police station at their suggestion, was fully co-operative, and was released immediately after being charged," Stroud said.

In an emailed response to CBC, Stroud said he would not comment now, but may speak about the incident after he appears in court.