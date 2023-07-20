Kingston council delays decision on for-profit clothing donation bins

A proposed pilot project in Kingston, Ont., is fuelling discussion about the role of for-profit companies in the textile recycling sector, which has traditionally been dominated by charitable groups.

Kingston city council voted to defer the decision on its partnership with Renewalsquared Inc. to its September meeting after several councillors raised concerns about the project taking away donations from charities and thrift stores.

The project would see the company place up to 20 donation bins on city-owned property including parking lots at city parks, community centres and arenas. The company would be responsible for collecting the donations and ensuring the area around the bins is kept clean.

The project would come at no cost to the city.

Councillor concerned

Coun. Don Amos, who has 25 years of experience working in the charity sector, is against the idea.

"I have a problem with this," he said at the July 11 council meeting.

"As a city, we're promoting and reaching out to a for-profit company when we have a number of charities in the area that are reliant on donations from Kingstonians."

Coun. Lisa Osanic said the company may fill a void because while charities want items for resale, Renewalsquared would take unmatched socks and stained or damaged linens and towels.

Kingston conducted a residential curbside waste audit in 2022 that found about 4.5 per cent of waste was made up of textiles — an average of 14.4 kilograms per household, a staff report presented to council said.

That audit also found nearly half of the household textiles being thrown into the garbage were towels and linens, an average of nearly seven kilograms per household.

Aerial view of used clothes discarded in the Atacama desert, in Alto Hospicio, Iquique, Chile. (Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images)

Used textile market 'saturated'

Myra Hird, a professor at Queen's University's School of Environmental Studies, said groups that collect used textiles to recycle and reuse are inundated.

"The sad fact is that we are donating far more than all of these charities and companies combined can deal with," she told CBC's Ontario Morning on Wednesday.

"Only a fraction of those textiles are actually going to be sold in these places, and they only stay on the ... hangers, on the shelves for a certain period of time."

She said the "vast majority" of donations either end up in landfills or are sent to other countries.

"And those countries are saturated as well. So they're actually sort of open dumping these textiles, in some cases they're setting them on fire, which has really bad environmental consequences," she said.

"We're just simply at a point where the used textile market is saturated."

Only 25 per cent of the materials donated to Value Village ever make it to the sales floor; the rest are recycled. (CBC News)

Trevor McCaw, CEO of Renewalsquared, echoed Hird, saying 85 per cent of textiles end up in landfills, so there's plenty for everyone.

McCaw said the pilot could involve giving some clothing or extra funding to non-profits.

What's to be done?

Hird said there's one thing people can do to help: stop buying new items.

"What individuals can do is rather than buy new textiles, new clothing, new curtains et cetera, we can buy used," she said.

"The more we can keep something that's already being produced in circulation, the more we can use that, the better for the environment."

Hird said textile production has an immense impact on the environment.

"If we were to stop the production of textiles around the world ... that would be the equivalent, in terms of CO2 emissions and water use, of halting all flights on the globe and all shipping," she said.

At the council meeting, Coun. Gary Oosterhof agreed with Amos and moved to defer the decision. The deferral passed.

City staff have been instructed to reach out to charities for their perspective on the project, and to Renewalsquared to get more information before council at its September meeting.

McCaw said the company will be available to answer questions from councillors at September's meeting when the matter comes up for a vote again.

"Partly, it's an education on the problem, how big it is," he said.

The pilot would run for nine months, after which another waste audit would be conducted to determine how effective the project was in diverting textiles from the waste stream.