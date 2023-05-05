CN inspection found 'significant drop' in bridge condition months before Kingston derailment

Months before a derailment and bridge collapse caused an acid spill in Kingston, Ont., an inspection by CN Rail found components of the crossing had seen a "significant drop" in condition.

The bridge was scheduled for repair in November 2023, but despite the severity of the condition, the company didn't provide instructions to fix the problem, monitor the span or re-evaluate its safe load capacity in the meantime.

Those findings are among 40 issues and concerns raised by Transport Canada rail safety inspectors along the five-kilometre section of track called the Cataraqui Industrial Spur.

Ian Naish, a former director of rail investigations with the Transportation Safety Board, said what they reveal is concerning.

"You knew about this problem. You knew things were getting worse. Why didn't you do anything in the interim?" he said, summarizing his read of the report examining the bridge.

It just shows to me as shabby maintenance. - Ian Naish, rail safety consultant

Around mid-morning on May 5, six cars left the rails. Two tumbled into Little Cataraqui Creek below.

An estimated five to 10 litres of adipic acid, which is used in the food industry and to make products like nylon, was leaked. No injuries were reported.

Part of Bath Road, a major commuter artery through the city, was shut down for four days during the cleanup.

It marked the third derailment on the spur in just over three years.

CBC obtained 22 pages detailing Transport Canada's inspection reports following the latest incident through access-to-information legislation.

Workers can be seen cleaning up at the site of a CN derailment in Kingston, Ont., on May 10, 2023. Data from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada show there have been three derailments on the Cataraqui Industrial Spur in the past three years. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

They identified 32 issues with the signals and road crossings, and four concerns each with the track and bridge.

"It's just a little spur, right? You wouldn't expect a litany of problems like that," said Naish, who now works as a rail safety consultant and reviewed the reports.

"It just shows to me as shabby maintenance."

Company says it has made repairs

Transport Canada's inspection of the bridge is of particular interest as that's where the derailment occurred.

It found CN's inspections of the span weren't carried out at the required frequencies and pointed specifically to a 2020 underwater report that indicated algae at the site but didn't provide any further evaluation of the bridge substructure or river bed.

"The report does not meet the expectation" of CN's own bridge safety management plan (BSMP), it reads.

An issue was also noted with the 2023 underwater probe, which didn't provide riverbed condition, or sampling of the timbers.

A 2022 CN inspection rated some bents — the piles and base that support a bridge over water — near Bath Road as being in poor condition, according to Transport Canada.

The train derailed at a bridge over Little Cataraqui Creek, causing two cars to fall into the water below. (Dan Taekema/CBC News)

That resulted in the company carrying out followup inspections in November 2022 and March 2023, but any instructions to monitor the bridge or initiate a temporary order for engineers to slow down while crossing it were not documented or made available to the federal inspector, it reads.

Although the rail company had plans to repair the bridge, the issues identified in its own inspections were not "corrected, protected, monitored or re-evaluated," Transport Canada found, adding CN was also not observing its BSMP around record keeping.

Another 2020 report was provided by an external contractor who also found their work impeded by algae.

Transport Canada said that inspection failed to provide an update on the condition of the bridge's substructure, but no further action to evaluate the structural integrity of the crossing was recommended by either the contractor or CN.

Naish said the findings show proper records weren't being kept about the spur and risk wasn't being managed well.

"The lower the ranking, the faster you have to fix things," he said. "They didn't actually take any interim action to ... remedy that situation."

CN declined a request for an interview.

In response to a detailed list of questions, the company provided a brief statement, saying it carries out regular inspections and acts promptly when issues are identified, including along the Cataraqui Spur.

Following the derailment, CN said it's completed a "thorough exploration" of the track structure using its automated technology, replaced railway ties, added crushed rock to the rail bed and made other repairs.

Asked by CBC why the company did not act on the findings of its own inspections that said the bridge conditions were poor, CN said it was deemed "appropriate" to schedule the repairs for late 2023.

Cause of derailment still a question

Four months after the derailment, it's still not clear whether the bridge collapse caused the cars to crash, or if it was the derailment that caused the bridge to break.

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB), which is the federal investigator for rail accidents in Canada, rated the incident a Class 5, meaning data was collected but investigators weren't sent to the scene.

I just want to make sure that this doesn't happen again. - Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson

CN said its investigation into what happened is ongoing.

A company rail bridge safety document from 2016 includes the claim that "no train derailments have been caused by the structural failure of a CN bridge in modern times."

Naish, the rail consultant, said the simplest explanation, looking at Transport Canada's findings, is that the support structure of the bridge failed.

Broken track and a rail car resting in Little Cataraqui Creek could be seen following a derailment in Kingston, Ont., on May 5, 2023. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Two derailments that happened within weeks of each other on the spur in March 2020 weren't at the bridge, but all three occurred on the same short section of track while the locomotives were "shoving" or pushing cars, as opposed to pulling them.

Given the number of incidents, Naish said TSB should have done an investigation to identify possible patterns or issues in order to improve safety going forward, describing it as "an opportunity that was missed."

Transport Canada said it has received CN's response to its inspection, including corrective actions, but those changes are considered businesses decisions, so it cannot share further information.

Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson says the city has been in contact with CN and believes the company is taking the situation seriously. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson said the third derailment on the spur "elevated" the issue for him and the city as a whole, adding he's conveyed the gravity of the situation to CN.

City officials have been in communication with the company since and Paterson said he believes it's taking the issue seriously.

"I just want to make sure that this doesn't happen again," he said.