Dental patients told to get tested for HIV, hepatitis

Patients who've attended a Kingston, Ont., dental clinic since 2010 are being urged to get tested for certain infectious diseases after the local health agency discovered the clinic's tools were improperly cleaned and sterilized.

The investigation into the Dr. Ken Luco Dental Clinic began after Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington (KFL&A) Public Health received a complaint from the public on Jan. 16.

An order to close the clinic was issued the same day.

The clinic and KFL&A Public Health are now notifying patients who had work done between Jan. 1, 2010 and Jan. 16, 2019 that they should get tested.

So far, there have been no confirmed cases of any infections, the health agency said.

No confirmed cases

While improperly cleaned and sterilized instruments can spread infectious diseases like hepatitis B and C, as well as HIV, KFL&A Public Health says the risk of infection in this situation is low.

Patients during that period should receive a letter explaining the situation and a letter for their health care provider, as well as a requisition for a blood test at a lab.

The clinic's closure order was lifted after an inspection on Feb. 4.

KFL&A Public Health has also notified the Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario and the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care. Public Health Ontario was also consulted as part of the investigation.

Anyone with further questions is urged to contact KFL&A Public Health at 613-549-1232