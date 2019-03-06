Kingston's no-traffic campaign backfires online

Officials in Kingston, Ont., are trying to lure residents away from larger cities such as Toronto and Ottawa by appealing to their dislike of traffic, a strategy that's kick-started plenty of debate online.

The conversation began last week on CBC Radio's All in a Day .

That elicited some love for the Limestone City.

It’s sooo true. I moved from Ottawa to Kingston for a few years and the commute was a DREAM. —@RobynPelletier

...and a few digs at how larger cities have handled their growth.

Not everyone is wild about Kingston's "Possible Made Here" campaign, however.

Some pointed to the eastern Ontario city's less-than-desirable record on the employment front.

Others questioned Kingston's affordability and availability of housing.

Then there's Kingston's little parking problem.

And is traffic really that much there?

Of course, selling yourself as a city without traffic is going to set you up for a certain amount of mockery.

You might enjoy the commute but...... that’s about all the good things to say —@VA3QV

What do you think of Kingston's campaign?