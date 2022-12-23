Expect whiteout, winds up to 120 km/h as blizzard warnings issued for Kingston, Brockville

Environment Canada is warning people in and around Kingston and Brockville, Ont., about a possible blizzard that will rip through the region bringing whiteout snow and powerful winds.

Blizzard warnings cover the Kingston, Odessa, Frontenac Islands, Napanee, and Picton areas. Near Brockville, the warning covers Prescott, Gananoque and Mallorytown areas.

The agency warns travel will be "extremely difficult to impossible at times" and highly advises people to avoid movement, including on Highway 401 from Kingston to Brockville.

Hazards include:

Flash freezing producing icy and slippery surfaces, possible Friday afternoon.

Wind gusts of 100 to 120 km/h, causing possible extensive utility damage and outages starting Friday evening through Saturday.

Snowfall between 20 and 40 centimetres by Sunday morning.

Windchill feeling like –20, persisting into the weekend.

"Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Protect yourself from wind, cold and disorientation by staying sheltered, indoors or with your vehicle," advises Environment Canada in the warning.

⚠️Latest Warnings in srn ON include upgrades to BLIZZARD warnings east of Georgian Bay and northeast of Lake Ontario due to snow ❄️ + blowing snow 🌬️ = Near ZERO visibilities ⚠️ Travel is NOT advised.<br>Alerts ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/aJ15uGqx0V">https://t.co/aJ15uGqx0V</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONStorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONWx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONWx</a> <a href="https://t.co/JAuLVUl96d">pic.twitter.com/JAuLVUl96d</a> —@ECCCWeatherON

On social media, people began reporting intense snow and strong winds in the early afternoon.