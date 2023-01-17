Freezing rain warnings mean cancelled school buses in the Kingston area

Someone throws salt on their steps in Kingston, Ont., in December 2013. Freezing rain warnings stretch from Owen Sound to Sudbury to Kingston Tuesday morning. (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press)

Environment Canada has freezing rain warnings for the Kingston and Belleville areas Tuesday and school buses are cancelled in those places.

Freezing rain is expected this morning, afternoon and potentially evening, according to the forecast. Some snow may be in the mix this morning and light rain should follow the freezing rain.

Tri-Board Student Transportation Services, which handles English school buses in the area, has cancelled buses. The Consortium de transport scolaire d'Ottawa has cancelled buses in Kingston and Trenton.

The Renfrew County Joint Transportation Consortium has cancelled school buses in the Madawaska area only.

Check with your board or school for the specific options it's offering without buses.

Kingston's forecast is for temperatures around 0 C until Wednesday night. Ottawa is forecast to have a cloudy day peaking around –6 C and staying there overnight.