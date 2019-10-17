Mark Gerretsen wins Kingston and the Islands

CBC News projects voters in Kingston and the Islands have re-elected Mark Gerretsen.

The Liberals have held the seat since the late 1980s, and in 2015 Gerretsen kept it that way. (The riding lost the area north of Highway 401 to Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston thanks to a recent redrawing of the electoral map.)

This time, Gerretsen was up against former RCMP officer Andrew Brooke of the People's Party; Green Party candidate Candice Christmas, formerly an economic development worker; the NDP's Barrington Walker, a history professor at Queens University; and Ruslan Yakoviychuk for the Conservatives, who was born in Ukraine and lived in Portugal before moving to Kingston.

Kingston and the Islands in 2015