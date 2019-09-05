Challengers eyeing Kingston and the Islands

The riding of Kingston and the Islands includes the core of the City of Kingston, and is represented by its former mayor.

The Liberals have held the seat since the late 1980s, and in 2015 Mark Gerretsen kept it that way. (The riding lost the area north of Highway 401 to Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston thanks to a recent redrawing of the electoral map.)

This time, Gerretsen is up against former RCMP officer Andrew Brooke of the People's Party; Green Party candidate Candice Christmas, formerly an economic development worker; the NDP's Barrington Walker, a history professor at Queens University; and Ruslan Yakoviychuk for the Conservatives, who was born in Ukraine and lived in Portugal before moving to Kingston.

Candidates are included in this riding profile once they've been listed as a confirmed candidate by Elections Canada, chosen as the winner of a nomination contest or who were the chosen candidate by a party that got at least one per cent of the national popular vote in 2015.

Kingston and the Islands in 2015

Candidate questionnaires

CBC Ottawa sent every candidate running in eastern Ontario or western Quebec seven questions via their party or a publicly available email address.

They were asked to stick to 25 to 100 word answers, depending on the questions.

Their answers have not been edited by CBC.

