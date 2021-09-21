Mark Gerretsen re-elected in Kingston and the Islands
Liberal Mark Gerretsen has been re-elected in Kingston and the Islands.
Riding solidly red since 1980s
With ridings that typically vote Conservative around it on all sides, the riding has bucked that trend by staying solidly red since the 1980s.
CBC News projects that to continue in 2021.
In 2019, Gerretsen, the former mayor of Kingston, won with 46 per cent of the vote.
2021's election saw Gerretsen up against the NDP's Vic Sahai, a public health scientist, and Kingston city councillor Gary Oosterhof for the Conservatives.
Dr. Waji Khan, a dental surgeon, for the Greens and Shelley Sayle-Udall is the candidate for the People's Party of Canada.
The riding spans 434 square kilometres, has a population of 117,543 and contains most of Kingston.
