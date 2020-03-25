2nd cargo train derails in Kingston, Ont.

Three weeks after a train derailment caused major delays in Kingston, Ont., another cargo train has gone off the tracks in nearly the same spot.

Kingston Police said early Wednesday afternoon that a train had "appeared to slightly come off the tracks" at the Bath Road crossing, between Armstrong and Queen Mary roads.

That's roughly the same area where a number of train cars derailed March 4, leading to police to urge nearby residents to stay inside while specialists cleaned up a "food-grade product" that had spilled on the tracks.

This time, however, police said there were no reports of train cars overturning or their contents being spilled.

"There is no believed risk or exposure to the public, and [it] is simply a traffic issue at this time," police said in a statement.

As of 2:30 p.m., Bath Road, the city's main east-west thoroughfare, was closed between Queen Mary and Armstrong roads.