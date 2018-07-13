Kingston family charged with keeping woman captive for almost a year

An American woman who married a Kingston, Ont., man, allegedly faced almost a year of domestic abuse at the hands of her husband, brother-in-law, and mother-in-law, after they took her citizenship papers, according to Kingston police.

The woman married the 29-year-old man in 2017 and moved into the man's house in Kingston, where he lived with his father, mother and brother, a news release from police said.

During an 11-month span, the woman allegedly had her citizenship papers and jewelry taken, leaving her without any financial security.

The family isolated the victim from family and friends, monitored her phone calls, followed her around the house to keep watch, and refused to allow her to leave the home unless she was accompanied by another family member, police said.

The husband, mother and brother became increasingly violent toward the victim in April of this year, according to police, allegedly hitting her and pulling her hair on a regular basis, while threatening kill her or have her deported.

The victim was regularly told that police would not help her because she had no proof of her identity or citizenship, the release said.

Woman went into hiding

The woman escaped in July, after allegedly being burned with hot tongs.

She hid nearby until a family member drove three hours to pick her up, and went into hiding, fearing for her life.

After meeting with a lawyer, the victim returned to Kingston to report the incidents.

Kingston police arrested the husband, the mother, 57, and the brother, 27, on Wednesday.

The following charges were issued:

All three were jointly charged with forcible confinement, assault, and harassment by threatening conduct.

The husband and mother were jointly charged with theft, and possession of an identification document of another without lawful excuse.

The husband and brother were jointly charged with uttering death threats.

The mother was charged with assault with a weapon.

Police said they had no grounds to charge the father in relation to any incident.