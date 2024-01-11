King Edward was once Ottawa's Champs-Élysées. Can it be again?

It was a grand boulevard, alive with the sound of horses' hooves and children's play, a favourite spot for young lovers walking under rows of elm trees buzzing with cicadas.

"It was very romantic and very peaceful and very beautiful," said Doris Momy.

It's hard to believe it today, but that's how she remembers Ottawa's King Edward Avenue.

Her grandmother lived there for 53 years, between Cathcart and Bruyère streets. Momy would take a bologna sandwich and her dolls to picnics, right in the middle of the avenue, on a linear park built over a creek once known as the "Bywash."

A path running down the central boulevard of King Edward Avenue in 1938. (Courtesy Marc Aubin)

King Edward had a "village atmosphere," with family grocers and horse-drawn wagons selling milk, but those stately elm trees added a touch of splendour.

"There was a certain majesty there, because it was founded pretty much on the Champs-Élysées in Paris," Momy said. "I guess that's why royalty chose it."

In 1939, her father snapped a photo of King George VI passing by the family home on his way to Rideau Hall.

Doris Momy spent her childhood in what she remembers as the idyllic atmosphere of King Edward Avenue and its environs. (Arthur White-Crummey/CBC)

But then the Macdonald-Cartier bridge opened in 1965, and everything changed. Men came to widen the road and uproot the trees. They uprooted a community, too.

"It was heartbreaking," said Momy. "The traffic was increasing to a point where my grandmother's house — it was always so spotless — had soot coming into the house and the fumes and the dust."

Her grandmother, then in her late 80s, had her home expropriated to make way for a planned freeway. Her neighbours saw their homes demolished, too.

A photo of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, known as the Queen Mother after her husband's death, during their visit to Ottawa in May 1939. Doris Momy's father took the photo as the couple passed down King Edward Avenue. (Courtesy Doris Momy)

"They were in tears, because they didn't know where they were going to go," Momy said. "It caused a great upheaval. It was very disturbing."

Nearly 60 years later, Lowertown is still living with the consequences of those decisions. By 2007, the date of the last interprovincial truck survey, an average of 2,630 trucks thundered over the bridge every day.

"It was a blunder on a grandiose scale," Momy said. "They didn't take into account the lives of people, the generations that had lived there."

'I would never go walking there again'

Marc Aubin is too young to share those memories. But when he looks at the old photos, he feels the same sense of loss.

"It feels like something went really wrong," said Aubin, who chaired the King Edward Task Force. "Here's something that we had in Ottawa that was super unique, and we lost it."

It's all the more painful to compare those images with the King Edward Avenue of today. Picnics have given way to open drug use, the lovers' path replaced with a median lined with panhandlers instead of elm trees.

Why this Lowertown resident led a group pushing to improve King Edward Avenue Duration 2:25 Marc Aubin, who comes from a family that have lived in Lowertown for generations, has been fighting for decades alongside the King Edward Avenue task force to recapture the avenue’s lost grandeur.

Aubin's family has lived in Lowertown for five generations, and he fought for decades to recapture the avenue's lost grandeur. His task force pushed to reroute the trucks, reduce the lanes and turn the avenue into something "spectacular, like it used to be."

He wasn't the first one to fight for that vision.

"It's come in waves over the years, where people have had this strong nostalgia and sense of loss and there's a feeling of somehow needing to restore what was lost," Aubin said.

A photo of the tree-lined path in the middle of King Edward Avenue, at the corner of Guigues Street, with children playing along the boulevard. (Courtesy Marc Aubin)

Opposition to the destructive traffic plans of the 1960s formed quickly. The stream of cars and trucks was supposed to flow from the bridge onto a sunken freeway gashing through Lowertown on its way to the 417. But the freeway never came, defeated by citizen resistance in Sandy Hill.

With no freeway, all that traffic had to go somewhere. So King Edward became a "de facto highway" and "basically a traffic sewer," Aubin said. To absorb it all, four lanes became at least six, all the way south to Rideau Street. The street became a barrier for people.

"I would never go walking there again," said Momy. "I'd see all those empty spaces, where the houses stood."

A look into the past: Doris Momy reflects on her favourite memories of King Edward Avenue Duration 1:00 Doris Momy, whose grandmother lived on King Edward Avenue for decades, has fond memories of the avenue. But all of that started to change in the 1960s, when the Macdonald-Cartier bridge came.

It didn't take long for family grocers to give way to vacant buildings and empty lots.

A citizens committee began fighting against "urban renewal" in the 1970s, Aubin said, and demanded that King Edward be restored to four lanes. There were studies, surveys, reports and plans, dragging on into the new millennium. But they won little more than tweaks: a few new trees, improved lighting, some public art.

He blames traffic planners who warn — wrongly, in his view — of a traffic nightmare if the avenue is narrowed without building a new bridge, and the impossible politics of actually building one.

"We've been at a standstill since 1965," said Aubin. "There are certain planners at the city that refuse any kind of compromise on King Edward Avenue in support of the community, and then, at the other end, this sort of political game where communities do not want to see bridges built in their parts of the city."

'No damn way'

The last serious effort to build a new bridge began in 2007, with a path over Kettle Island toward the Aviation Parkway the preferred option.

But it collapsed years later when the Ontario government pulled its support at the last moment.

King Edward Avenue was plagued with an average of 2,630 trucks per day, according to the latest truck study conducted in 2007. (Arthur White-Crummey/CBC)

"Why do you think that the bridge failed in 2013?" asked John Verbaas, who sits on the transportation committee for the Federation of Citizens' Associations. "Because the people in Manor Park and Rockcliffe and Lindenlea said, 'No damn way you're going to put a thousand trucks a day down the Aviation Parkway.'"

"Somehow, there's a bunch of people who still think they'll be able to drive that decision through sometime in the future," he added.

The city's strategy remains basically the same, according to its official plan: work with higher levels of government to explore a new bridge to divert the trucks from the downtown core.

A postcard dating from the early 20th century depicting King Edward Avenue, with its central tree-lined boulevard. (Courtesy Marc Aubin)

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) said it's working with the National Capital Commission (NCC) to help the federal government consider its options for a sixth crossing over the Ottawa River.

Another wave of studies are expected this year, with new traffic and truck data feeding into an updated NCC crossing plan, while PSPC plans to release the results of a geotechnical survey by this summer to understand whether alternative sites can support a bridge.

Those sites are the same as before: Kettle Island, as well and two that would dump traffic into the Greenbelt near Orléans.

And the mood along those routes hasn't changed.

Mike Trudeau chairs the crossings committee for the Manor Park Community Association. The way he describes the Aviation Parkway, "this beautiful emerald-lined parkway cut through the rock," rings with the same warmth as Momy's childhood memories of King Edward Avenue.

"That would turn exactly into what you're describing has happened on King Edward. You have to stop and think, would we be ruining two of the Champs-Élysées of Ottawa?" he asked.

"You don't solve this problem by picking it up and putting it somewhere else within the city."

Can a $2B tunnel save King Edward?

Is there another way? In 2016, a city-commissioned study found it would be feasible to build a tunnel linking the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge to the 417.

It would cost about $2 billion in 2015 dollars, roughly the same as the estimated cost of a new bridge, and divert a significant share of the truck traffic from King Edward.

Trudeau supports it. So does Verbaas, who thinks it's the only realistic way of restoring King Edward to its former glory.

But the NCC isn't looking at a tunnel in its current round of studies, citing the project's "considerable cost."

"What else can be done?" Verbaas asked. "Plant some trees, try to slow down traffic a little bit more, but in terms of narrowing the road or taking lanes away, I think that's a done deal. Nobody's going to revisit that."

Aubin thinks they should — even without a new bridge. What's lacking, in his view, is political will and vision. Without that, he suspects Lowertown will be stuck with its traffic sewer.

"There's going to be more debate about bridges, there's going to be more communities upset," he said.

"And in that whole mix, as usual, I think King Edward Avenue and Lowertown are going to be forgotten."