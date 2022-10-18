2 women struck and badly injured near King Edward and Somerset

Two women were rushed to The Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma unit after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Somerset Street East and King Edward Avenue early Tuesday morning.

One of the women suffered critical, life-threatening injuries, Ottawa paramedics said. The other woman suffered serious injuries and was reported to be in stable condition.

The incident happened at about 6 a.m. just east of Ottawa's core.

King Edward has been closed to vehicles for one block on either side of Somerset, between Osgoode and Templeton streets.

Drivers will be detoured away from King Edward at Mann Avenue if they're going north toward the scene, which passes the University of Ottawa, according to police.

Somerset is closed to drivers for one block between King Edward and Henderson Avenue.