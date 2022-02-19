Ottawa police charge convoy protest organizer Pat King, bail hearing set for Tuesday

Ottawa police have laid four criminal charges against Pat King, one of the main organizers of the truckers' protest against COVID-19 public health measures. He appeared in court on Saturday, a day after his arrest.

King, from Alberta, was charged by Ottawa police with:

Mischief.

Counselling to commit the offence of mischief.

Counselling to commit the offence of disobey court order.

Counselling to commit the offence of obstruct police.

Ottawa police had previously warned protesters they would face charges or fines if they did not stop blocking streets or assisting others in blocking streets.

King appeared in court on Saturday morning with lawyer James Gilbert. Tim Wightman represented the Crown.

King wore a green camouflage jacket with a grey sweater and appeared relaxed.

Justice of the peace Karen Baum adjourned the case to Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. E.T. for a bail hearing.

Two of the other main convoy organizers, Chris Barber and Tamara Lich, were arrested on Thursday. On Friday, Barber was released on bail with conditions, including that he leave Ottawa within 24 hours of his release.