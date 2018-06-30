Don't stop here, killdeer: 'bluesnest' spot paved over

Remember when a nesting killdeer nearly derailed the construction of Bluesfest's main stage last year?

Officials are hoping to avoid a repeat performance this year — not to mention another $4,000 bill to safely remove and protect the nest — by making the spot less attractive to the protected migratory birds.

To do that, they've removed stones and paved the site over with asphalt. The new, less bird-friendly look will cost $5,000.

Bruce Devine, the National Capital Commission's (NCC) senior manager of facilities and programs, said the NCC decided to modify the site on its own — not at the request of Bluesfest — because of the number of events held there.

NCC staff determined the changes don't contravene any regulations, Devine said.

Crews have already installed temporary "cold pavement" because the nesting season is starting soon, Devine added. Permanent pavement will be installed in the coming weeks.

Crews have installed this temporary 'cold pavement' at the site where a killdeer nested before Bluesfest 2018. (Radio-Canada)

