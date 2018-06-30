Don't stop here, killdeer: 'bluesnest' spot paved over
Nesting bird stole the show during last summer's Bluesfest setup
Remember when a nesting killdeer nearly derailed the construction of Bluesfest's main stage last year?
Officials are hoping to avoid a repeat performance this year — not to mention another $4,000 bill to safely remove and protect the nest — by making the spot less attractive to the protected migratory birds.
To do that, they've removed stones and paved the site over with asphalt. The new, less bird-friendly look will cost $5,000.
Bruce Devine, the National Capital Commission's (NCC) senior manager of facilities and programs, said the NCC decided to modify the site on its own — not at the request of Bluesfest — because of the number of events held there.
NCC staff determined the changes don't contravene any regulations, Devine said.
Crews have already installed temporary "cold pavement" because the nesting season is starting soon, Devine added. Permanent pavement will be installed in the coming weeks.
Want to relive the whole 'bluesnest' saga? Here's how the story hatched:
- Egg-stra bad timing: Bluesfest setup jeopardized by nesting bird
- Bluesfest awaiting OK to move 'bluesnest'
- Bluesfest bird's nest on the move
- Killdeer move complete: Birds getting used to new digs at Bluesfest
- Bluesfest bird officially a mom as all 4 eggs hatch
- Killdeer eggs at Bluesfest made NCC scramble, documents reveal
- Keeping killdeer nest safe at Bluesfest cost $4K
