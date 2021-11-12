1 dead in single-vehicle crash near Barry's Bay, Ont.

The driver of a vehicle has died after leaving the roadway and striking a tree north of Barry's Bay, Ont., say Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

At about 1 p.m. on Thursday, OPP said officers responded to the crash on Coulas Road in the Township of Madawaska Valley, west of Killaloe.

The driver was the only one in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, said police. They said they aren't yet ready to release the victim's name.

Police are investigating and a post-mortem has been ordered.