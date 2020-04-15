6-year-old girl found safe near Killaloe, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police have found a missing six-year-old girl safe near Killaloe, Ont.

An OPP spokesperson told CBC News in an email around noon, less than an hour after tweeting she was missing.

Officers trained in search and rescue, as well as a canine unit and helicopter, had been called in to help, police said.

The area is about 160 kilometres west of Ottawa and 55 kilometres southwest of Pembroke, Ont.