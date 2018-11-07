1 dead in garage fire near Killaloe, Ont.

One person has died in a fire near Killaloe, Ont., police say.

Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to the fire on Mask Road in Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards township around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The fire started in a garage and spread to the home, police said. Officers at the scene found the remains of a person who has not yet been identified.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office and the chief coroner's office are both assisting local police with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Killaloe OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

As of 4:30 p.m., Mask Road remained closed from Round Lake Road to Highway 60.

Killaloe is approximately 160 kilometres west of Ottawa.