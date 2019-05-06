Body found after house fire near Killaloe

OPP officers found unidentified human remains after a house fire on Mountain View Road west of Pembroke, Ont., on Sunday.

Killaloe OPP officers were among the first responders called to the home on Mountain View Road, which runs parallel to Highway 60, at about 3:40 p.m.

They found the body at the scene, which is between Killaloe and Barry's Bay, Ont.

OPP said the fire is not suspicious. Investigators are working with the Office of the Fire Marshal and the coroner.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Killaloe OPP detachment at 613-757-2600, or contact Crime Stoppers.