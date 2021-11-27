1 dead in single-vehicle crash near Killaloe, Ont.

One person has died after a single-vehicle collision Saturday morning in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards, Ont.

A vehicle was headed westbound on Highway 60 when it veered off the road and struck a rock outcrop around 11:20 a.m., Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police wrote in a release.

Emergency services were called to the area, but the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 45-year-old passenger in the car was uninjured.

Police have identified the driver as Janet Burke, 58, of Bonnechere Valley.

A post-mortem is set to be conducted as police continue to investigate what caused the crash.

A portion of Highway 60 was closed for four hours after the crash, but has since reopened.

Killaloe is approximately 160 kilometres west of Ottawa.