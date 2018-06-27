Killdeer move complete: Birds getting used to new digs at Bluesfest

It's over (for now).

Four killdeer eggs have been moved from a cobblestone path near the Canadian War Museum to an artificial nest nearby, allowing the Bluesfest main stage to be built.

"We've been up here since 5 [a.m.], moving it one metre at a time, and allowing the parents to nestle down again on the eggs," said Monika Melichar of the Woodlands Wildlife Sanctuary early Wednesday.

The process began Tuesday and took a break to let the birds settle down somewhat overnight.

By 8:10 a.m. Wednesday, the small platform used to carry the eggs had been placed on top of the artificial nest about 25 metres away from the original nest.

'They've always come back'

"We are totally at the final stage of it … Now we just need to remove the eggs from the platform and put them into the new nest. That is where they're going to stay," Melichar told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

"There's been a few little incidents where we thought, oh no, they're not coming back fast enough, but so far so good. They've always come back, they've always sat down back onto the nest, onto the eggs, and incubated them. So it's been really great."

Here's what it looks like to slowly, carefully move that killdeer's nest at LeBreton Flats. 0:36

Melichar remains prepared with an incubator to collect the eggs if the birds reject them, and take them back to the sanctuary.

If that happened, and the birds survived, they would be brought back to the Ottawa area for release.

Such a move hadn't been done before with this type of bird, Melichar said, and she enjoyed watching the parents.

One parent fans itself out, while the other "pretends it has a broken wing and kind of runs away."

The birds had been popping off the nest and starting their displays when Melichar got within about five feet of the nest to move it.

And within about two to three minutes of leaving the nest after each move, the birds would return to it afer about two to three minutes, she said.

Permit to move nest issued Tuesday

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the permit to the festival on Tuesday under the federal Migratory Birds Convention Act, allowing the relocation of the nest to a "nearby suitable habitat."

The killdeer nest was first spotted last Friday during initial festival setup.

Crews blocked off the area surrounding the nest with caution tape while the National Capital Commission, which owns the festival grounds, hired a security guard to watch over the nest around the clock.

The 11-day music festival, which attracts more than 300,000 people each year, is set to begin July 5.