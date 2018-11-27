Teen's disappearance deemed suspicious

Ottawa police have deemed the disappearance of a teen suspicious, and the force's major crime unit is now investigating.

Kilal Taha, 18, was last seen leaving for work in his black hatchback around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Police said they found the vehicle abandoned and still running around 9:20 a.m. alongside the southbound Airport Parkway near the Walkley Road exit.

On Tuesday, police confirmed they've received tips about the case and are looking to talk to the owners or occupants of two small cars, one red and one white, also seen pulled off to the side of the parkway.

Photos released by police show the white car parked on the shoulder with a black car behind it.

Ottawa police want to talk to the owners and drivers of these two cars seen pulled off to the side of the Airport Parkway Monday morning. (Ottawa Police Service)

Taha was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey coat and brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crime unit at 613-236-1222 extension 5493 or submit an anonymous tip through either Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or the Ottawa police app.