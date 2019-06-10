Stop using my grandpa's name, actor Kiefer Sutherland tells Doug Ford
'You're lucky my mum's not active on Twitter,' actor tweets
Canadian actor Kiefer Sutherland, the grandson of renowned former Saskatchewan premier Tommy Douglas, is asking Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Ottawa MPP Lisa MacLeod to stop using his grandfather's name for their own political ends.
MacLeod invoked the premier's memory in a May 31 Financial Post editorial, arguing that Douglas would have approved of Ontario Progressive Conservatives' moves toward fiscal discipline.
Ford quoted from the editorial in a post on Twitter on June 2, and Sutherland responded to both Ford and MacLeod on Monday.
Sutherland's tweet reads:
Mr Ford,
Your tweet has recently come to my attention and I can only tell you that you are correct, my grandfather Tommy Douglas was fiscally responsible. In addition to balancing the budget of Saskatchewan, he also provided the province with paved roads, healthcare and electricity. He did it all within four years. Contrary to your argument, it was never at the expense of social and human services to those in need. I personally find your comparison of your policies to his offensive. So I can only ask, as the grandson of this man, for you to stop posting his picture and using his name as part of your political agenda. After all, I knew Tommy Douglas and you Sir, are no Tommy Douglas.
P.S. You're lucky my mum's not active on Twitter.
Sincerely, Kiefer Sutherland.
.<a href="https://twitter.com/fordnation?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@fordnation</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MacLeodLisa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MacLeodLisa</a> <a href="https://t.co/ESPnxARaEu">pic.twitter.com/ESPnxARaEu</a>—@RealKiefer
Sutherland's mother is Tommy Douglas's daughter, Shirley Douglas, also an actor.
MacLeod fired back on Twitter later Monday, posting a picture of a 2017 bus shelter advertisement for Designated Survivor, which stars Sutherland, and saying she "used to like" the TV show.
"Alas, it's more difficult to be a politician than pretend to be one on TV," she added.
I used to like this show- which overtook a very expensive bus shelter ad in fall of 2017 outside Queen’s Park. <br><br>Alas, it’s more difficult to be a politician than pretend to be one on TV. <a href="https://t.co/o2quQyYl94">pic.twitter.com/o2quQyYl94</a>—@MacLeodLisa
Douglas, who also founded New Democratic Party precursor the Co-operative Commonwealth Federation, is recognized as the father of universal health care in Canada.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.