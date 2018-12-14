Ottawa man charged in alleged abduction hoax

An 18-year-old Ottawa man accused of faking his own kidnapping last month has been charged with mischief, police said Friday.

Kilal Taha was reported missing after his car was found abandoned alongside the Airport Parkway on Nov. 26. The vehicle's engine was left running, and police later circulated images of other cars spotted near it in an attempt to locate witnesses.

Taha was found safe the following evening.

Police didn't elaborate about why they believe Taha faked his own abduction.

Taha is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11.