Man who murdered his ex in Smiths Falls pleads guilty to lesser charge

Chantale Ramage, a 36-year-old photographer and resident of Smiths Falls, Ont., was murdered by her ex in her bedroom in December 2021. (Chantale Ramage/Facebook)

The man who murdered Chantale Ramage in Smiths Falls, Ont., after she told him she wanted a divorce pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last week and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 16 years.

Kevin Ramage had originally been charged with first-degree murder in the December 2021 slaying. A trial had been scheduled for May 2024, but he ended up pleading guilty to the lesser offence in an Ontario Superior courtroom in Perth, Ont., on Thursday, avoiding a trial.

In 2021, Chantale and Kevin Ramage were living together in a house in Smiths Falls with her four children when their relationship started to deteriorate in the fall, according to the statement of facts agreed upon by the Crown and defence in the case.

He installed spy cameras in the house and hid GPS trackers in her things — incidents she told friends and family about.

When she found a tracker hidden under a floor mat in her vehicle not long before Christmas, and discovered security camera footage of Kevin placing it there, she confronted him and told him she wanted a divorce.

'She was strong and independent'

He started sleeping on the couch, saying he was looking for somewhere else to live. She, meanwhile, started seeing someone else and spent part of Christmas Day with that person, according to the statement.

That night, Kevin Ramage beat her to death with a hammer and a mallet in her bedroom, inflicting multiple blunt force injuries to her head as she tried to defend herself.

"You could not stand that she was strong and independent and did not need you. That she was done with your sob stories and lies," wrote Ramage's mother, Cyndy Pepper, in a victim impact statement submitted to court.

"The last time I saw my daughter alive was when she came to visit me in New Brunswick a month before you brutally and selfishly took her [life]. I told her then I had a bad feeling and she tried to reassure me you would be leaving and she would be fine."

At the courthouse in Perth, Ont., on Thursday, Kevin Ramage pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. A trial had been scheduled for May 2024 on a charge of first-degree murder. (Julie Ireton/CBC)

4 daughters left behind to grieve

The night of the murder, the eldest of Chantale Ramage's four daughters got home late from her job clearing snow and went straight to bed. She was woken by a police constable a couple hours later, after Kevin Ramage drove to the Smiths Falls Police station early that morning and told them he had had a bad fight with his wife and killed her.

I wish I could go back to the time when she was going to be there forever. - Chantale Ramage's second-eldest daughter

The 18-year-old stood downstairs while the officer checked Chantale Ramage's bedroom and found her body. The young woman wrote in her victim impact statement that her life changed forever that day.

"I woke up in that house after you did what you did," she wrote. "I wake up at 5 a.m. all the time now, afraid that something bad is about to happen again.

"I feel like I have nothing to protect or fight for anymore."

The second-eldest daughter, who was 15 at the time and is now 17, wrote that sometimes when she cries about her mother, it feels like she'll never stop.

"Most nights I'll stare at the moon, wishing to be a kid again," she wrote. "I wish I could go back to the time when she was going to be there forever. Now I'm going to graduate high school in a year without her."

The murder during the holidays rocked the small Ottawa Valley town of Smiths Falls, which is about 78 kilometres southwest of the capital.

"I think everybody in Smiths Falls is shocked," Wendy Alford, then the town's acting mayor, said at the time. Ramage was a photographer in the area. "It's Christmastime. We have COVID. And now these poor four girls have to deal with the loss of their mom."

An online fundraiser for Chantale Ramage's funeral costs and a trust for her daughters raised just under $70,000.

Second-degree murder comes with an automatic life sentence without the possibility of parole for at least 10 years.

Kevin Ramage's 16 years of parole ineligibility was a joint submission from the Crown, Kerry McVey, and defence lawyer Paolo Giancaterino.