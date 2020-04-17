Watching childhood home burn down was 'devastating,' says former Lytton resident

A prominent member of Ottawa's theatre community says he was devastated to learn his childhood home in Lytton, B.C., burned down in last month's wildfire.

Kevin Loring recently told CBC how he saw his hometown in flames — and the house he grew up in — in videos circulating online and through the media following the fast-moving June 30 fire, which virtually destroyed the village.

"The first 10 seconds, it's my house. It's the house I grew up in. It's on repeat," said Loring, the National Arts Centre's artistic director for Indigenous theatre.

"It's on the news cycle, so I see it all the time on social media and stuff. And it's just heartwrenching."

More than a thousand people were forced to flee the town and surrounding area when the fire swept through. Many had only minutes to pack up their belongings.

Two people have been confirmed dead, while several others were injured.

Loring said he has friends and family still living in Lytton, and they were displaced to other nearby cities.

"Right now we're just very traumatized. Everybody's really traumatized and really sad. Anger is starting to set in," Loring said.

"There's a lot of pain. My family is just sheltering where they are, trying to figure out what the next steps are."

A motorist watches from a pullout on the Trans-Canada Highway as a wildfire burns on the side of a mountain in Lytton, B.C., Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

'They had minutes to get out'

Loring said he's trying to do the best he can from afar by starting a GoFundMe page through his theatre company in B.C.

He's also reaching out to as many people as he can online to help connect them with resources.

As for what's next, Loring says his family has no choice but to rebuild.

"What else is there to do? For now, we're just trying to take stock," Loring said. "Some people left without even shoes. They had minutes to get out."

There were 210 wildfires burning in B.C. as of Friday morning, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service's website. More than two dozen of those fires started over the past two days.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the Lytton fire, but the wildfire service has said it was likely due to human activity.