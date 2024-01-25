Educational assistant accused of sexual assault involving 3 boys

An educational assistant with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) has been charged with sexual assault against three boys under the age of 14.

It's alleged that the incidents began in September 2022, Ottawa police said in a news release issued Thursday morning. The investigation began in November 2023.

Kevan Henshaw, 32, was arrested and charged on Wednesday, police said.

The English public school board said Henshaw, who was working on a casual basis, was prevented from working in its schools when it became aware of a complaint "in relation to his interaction with students." It did not say when that occurred.

The board has also commenced legal proceedings and an internal investigation to determine any further action about his employment, spokesperson Darcy Knoll wrote in an emailed statement Thursday.

The OCDSB has been co-operating with the police investigation from the beginning, and is asking anyone with information to call police.

"These charges are serious and troubling," Knoll's statement read.

Could be more victims, investigators say

Henshaw is charged with three counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexually interfering with someone under 16 years old, and one count of luring a person under 16 years� old via telecommunication.

He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Investigators with the sexual assault and child abuse unit believe there could be other victims in Ottawa and Nova Scotia. Henshaw worked with Ottawa youth in other capacities, and with youth in Nova Scotia, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5944. Tips may also be sent electronically to SACA@ottawapolice.ca. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).