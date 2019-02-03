Interested in the keto diet? Try this noodle bowl

Bacon. Coconut oil. Full-fat yogurt. Cheese.

These high-fat foods are known for being the foundation of the ketogenic or "keto" diet.

It's gaining in popularity these days, but it's tough to stick to because up to 75 per cent of your calories must come from fat. And the only carbs you can eat are non-starchy vegetables.

The Natural Food Pantry hosted a keto dinner Thursday to share recipe ideas and answer questions about the diet.

Bruce Enloe, their product development chef, was a guest on CBC Radio's All In A Day last week shared this noodle bowl recipe.

Keto Noodle Bowl

Ingredients:

2 cups bone broth

100 grams organic chicken or grass-fed beef, thinly sliced

100 grams vegetables (broccoli, green onion, kale, shitake mushrooms)

100 grams konjac noodles

½ tsp. fresh ginger

½ tsp. fresh garlic and ginger, grated or minced

1 tsp. sesame oil

1 tsp tamari sauce.

sesame seeds and fresh sprouts to garnish

dash of Himalayan sea salt and ground pepper.

Directions: