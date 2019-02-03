RECIPE
Interested in the keto diet? Try this noodle bowl
The ketogenic or 'keto' diet is gaining in popularity these days — and this week on D is for Dinner, we've got a noodle bowl for you, courtesy the Natural Food Pantry.
Diet requires 75 per cent of calories to come from fat
Bacon. Coconut oil. Full-fat yogurt. Cheese.
These high-fat foods are known for being the foundation of the ketogenic or "keto" diet.
It's gaining in popularity these days, but it's tough to stick to because up to 75 per cent of your calories must come from fat. And the only carbs you can eat are non-starchy vegetables.
The Natural Food Pantry hosted a keto dinner Thursday to share recipe ideas and answer questions about the diet.
Bruce Enloe, their product development chef, was a guest on CBC Radio's All In A Day last week shared this noodle bowl recipe.
Keto Noodle Bowl
Ingredients:
- 2 cups bone broth
- 100 grams organic chicken or grass-fed beef, thinly sliced
- 100 grams vegetables (broccoli, green onion, kale, shitake mushrooms)
- 100 grams konjac noodles
- ½ tsp. fresh ginger
- ½ tsp. fresh garlic and ginger, grated or minced
- 1 tsp. sesame oil
- 1 tsp tamari sauce.
- sesame seeds and fresh sprouts to garnish
- dash of Himalayan sea salt and ground pepper.
Directions:
- Grate or mince the garlic.
- Bring broth to a boil.
- Add the meat and noodles.
- Reduce heat to a simmer and add vegetables.
- Cook until tender.
- Top with the sesame oil, tamari sauce, and garnishes of choice.