Sex offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Provincial police are looking for a man convicted of breaking and entering and sexual assault with a weapon who is currently in breach of his long-term supervision order.

Kenneth Froude, 51, was living under the order resulting from a two-and-a-half year sentence for break and enter, sexual assault and sexual assault with a weapon, OPP say.

The federal offender is now on the lam and wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

He is known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area, as well as Kingston, London, Iroquois Falls, Timmins and other areas in Ontario.

Froude has brown eyes and greying hair. He is five-foot-eleven and weighs 152 pounds, police say.

Anyone who has had contact with Froude or knows where he is can contact the provincial repeat offender parole enforcement squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE).

People can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.