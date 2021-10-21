Kemptville ER closed by 'IT disruption'

The Kemptville District Hospital's emergency department is temporarily closed because of unspecified technology problems.

The hospital south of Ottawa said in a news release late Wednesday an "IT disruption" that started that morning was to blame.

Paramedics will bring people who need emergency care to the nearest emergency room, it said.

"After careful deliberation it was determined that it would not be possible to provide the highest quality and safe patient care in the emergency department in the absence of [information technology] systems."

It also said it won't do outpatient X-rays or ultrasounds.

The hospital will keep day surgeries and total joint replacement surgeries, though patients can expect some delays as they have to be registered using paper rather than computers.