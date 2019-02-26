Police seek possible witnesses to covered bridge arson

Police in western Quebec are searching for possible witnesses to a January arson at a nearly century-old covered bridge in the community of Low.

Sûreté du Québec said a vehicle seen in the area of the bridge around the time of the arson could have been a black 2000 Honda Civic with a noisy exhaust system. (Sûreté du Québec handout)

On Tuesday, Sûreté du Québec issued a news release saying a vehicle was seen in the area around the time of the fire.

It could be a black 2000 Honda Civic with a noisy exhaust system.

Investigators want to speak to the people who were inside.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sûreté du Québec at 1-800-659-4264.