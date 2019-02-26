Police seek possible witnesses to covered bridge arson
Police in western Quebec are searching for possible witnesses of a January arson that destroyed a nearly century-old covered bridge in the community of Low.
Witnesses could have been inside black 2000 Honda Civic with noisy exhaust, police say
Police in western Quebec are searching for possible witnesses to a January arson at a nearly century-old covered bridge in the community of Low.
On Tuesday, Sûreté du Québec issued a news release saying a vehicle was seen in the area around the time of the fire.
It could be a black 2000 Honda Civic with a noisy exhaust system.
Investigators want to speak to the people who were inside.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sûreté du Québec at 1-800-659-4264.