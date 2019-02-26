Skip to Main Content
Police seek possible witnesses to covered bridge arson

Police in western Quebec are searching for possible witnesses of a January arson that destroyed a nearly century-old covered bridge in the community of Low.

Witnesses could have been inside black 2000 Honda Civic with noisy exhaust, police say

Quebec provincial police are investigating after a covered bridge in Low, Que., went up in flames on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. This is what remained after the arson. (Maureen McEvoy)

Sûreté du Québec said a vehicle seen in the area of the bridge around the time of the arson could have been a black 2000 Honda Civic with a noisy exhaust system. (Sûreté du Québec handout)

On Tuesday, Sûreté du Québec issued a news release saying a vehicle was seen in the area around the time of the fire.

It could be a black 2000 Honda Civic with a noisy exhaust system.

Investigators want to speak to the people who were inside.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sûreté du Québec at 1-800-659-4264.

This video taken by Rick Charron shows the nearly century-old bridge engulfed in flames Saturday night. 0:13

