Coun. Keith Egli not running for re-election in October

Knoxdale-Merivale Coun. Keith Egli announced Wednesday he will not run for a fourth term in October.

He said in a statement a recent, pandemic-delayed vacation to celebrate his 30th wedding anniversary reinforced that he wants to spend more time with family.

"Public life can take a toll on your private life," he wrote. "I have an amazing and generous family. They have put up with the political part of my career with all its stresses, sacrifices and strains over the last 12 years."

Egli was first elected in the suburban ward southwest of the city core in 2010 after years of work as a lawyer. He was re-elected twice, each with well over 50 per cent of ballots cast.

He has chaired the city's transportation committee and currently chairs the Ottawa Board of Health, which oversees Ottawa Public Health. Because of this, he's been a common face in city COVID-19 updates.

Ottawa Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, and Coun. Keith Egli, chair of the city's Board of Health, give an update on Ottawa's preparations for COVID-19 March 2, 2020. (Kate Porter/CBC)

Parts of his ward were devastated by the tornadoes of September 2018 and more recently, the Eastway explosion and fire in January.

Egli said he will keep serving on the boards of organizations such as the Youth Services Bureau, would be happy to talk to candidates running to replace him in the Oct. 24 election and is open to other ways of serving the city.

Other city council members who have said they aren't running are Alta Vista's Jean Clouthier, Rideau-Goulbourn's Scott Moffatt and Mayor Jim Watson — the latter two, like Egli, having served since 2010.

Councillors Diane Deans and Catherine McKenney have announced they are running for mayor, opening up their wards for races.

Candidates can file their nomination forms for mayor, councillor and school trustee between May 2 and Aug. 19.