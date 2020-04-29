Keep your produce fresher, longer with these tips

With dining in restaurants off-limits due to COVID-19, we're eating at home much more these days.

That means we're cooking for ourselves — and it can be hard to know how to keep fresh fruits and vegetables from going bad before we consume them.

Food writer Shawna Wagman was a guest on CBC Radio's All In A Day last week, and shared these tips and tricks for keeping produce looking and tasting fresh for longer than usual.

Onions

A time-tested trick, Wagman says, is to take old nylons, tie a knot in one end, drop in an onion and tie a knot on the other side of the onion.

Then add another onion, and keep repeating the process until the nylons are completely full. If you hang or store them in a dark place, they'll last for months.

Green onions

Since with curbside delivery green onions may show up a bit wilted, Wagman suggests placing them a glass of water on a windowsill. They'll come back to life.

Celery

Instead of leaving celery stalks in the plastic bag, it's better to wrap them tightly in aluminum foil to keep them preserved.

Kale

Wilted kale will come back to life really quickly, Wagman says, if you place it in a vase with water the way you'd display cut flowers.

Freezing

A lot of produce can be frozen in order to avoid spoilage. So if you're worried about your spinach, beans or tomatoes going bad, Wagman says you should simply rinse them, place them in an airtight bag or container, and toss them in the freezer.

Basically, any vegetables you see in the grocery store freezer can be frozen at home, too.