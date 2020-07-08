Suspended Ottawa police officer facing misconduct charges

An Ottawa police constable who has been suspended with pay for three and a half years made his first appearance on nine disciplinary charges on Thursday.

Const. Carl Keenan was first suspended by the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) in December 2017 after he was criminally charged with assaulting a former girlfriend in Quebec.

Keenan was found guilty of assault causing bodily harm in July 2020 for that incident and was given a conditional discharge in October of that year. He was also sentenced to two years of probation.

The police disciplinary hearing could not begin until his criminal case had been dealt with.

Misconduct charges date back to 2016

Keenan is charged with three counts of insubordination, five counts of discreditable conduct and one count of breach of confidence under the Police Services Act.

Those charges relate to allegations spanning from 2016 to 2020, and include sexually harassing a female recruit that he was assigned to mentor.

In November 2016, Keenan was the rookie colleague's coach officer. Police allege that he sexually harassed her until February 2017.

Ottawa police also allege that for a two-year period from 2015 to the end of 2017, Keenan accessed the police database and would send "sensitive and confidential information" to his personal email address.

Keenan is also charged with "yelling and aggressively pushing" someone out of a car in the parking lot of the police station at Greenbank Road sometime between October 2015 and 2016.

Fired service weapon

Internal investigators also found evidence that he not only fired his police gun while off duty in September 2017, and at a location that wasn't approved by the service, but that he also turned his gun over to a child and a civilian to do the same in an open field, according to the charges.

Just two weeks before he was criminally charged by MRC des Collines police for the assault on his former girlfriend, Ottawa police allege that Keenan, while on duty, recorded the behaviour of a person apprehended under the Mental Health Act on his personal phone and then shared that video "with an inappropriate comment" with a civilian.

The office is also facing disciplinary action for the criminal assault conviction.

Keenan is a former military police officer who joined the OPS in 2009. He was in the Canadian Armed Forces from 2005 to 2007.

He has not yet entered a plea to any of the misconduct charges.