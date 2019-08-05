Ontario man critically injured in western Quebec crash

A man in his 70s suffered life-threatening injuries Sunday evening in a single-vehicle crash near Kazabazua, Que.

The crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 105 and chemin de Lac-Sainte-Marie, according to the MRC de la Vallée-de-la-Gatineau.

The man was apparently driving on chemin de Lac-Sainte-Marie when he failed to stop at the Highway 105 stop sign and ended up in the ditch, the police force said.

His passenger was not seriously hurt. The pair are believed to be a couple from Ontario, police said.

Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that the man suffered some sort of medical emergency prior to the crash.

Kazabazua is approximately 80 kilometres north of Ottawa.