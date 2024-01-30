Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Kazabazua, Que.

A man in his 70s was killed in a single-vehicle crash on route 105 in western Quebec Monday night, according to provincial police.

The Sûreté du Québec said they were called to the scene in Kazabazua, roughly halfway between Gatineau and Maniwaki, just before 8 p.m.

They said the unnamed driver was the only person in the northbound vehicle when he left the road on a turn. The vehicle rolled over, they said, and the victim was ejected by the force of the crash.

Police said he was taken to a hospital in critical condition but he succumbed to his injuries.