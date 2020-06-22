Kayaks, dumbbells, hot tubs: Recreational items in short supply during pandemic

As COVID-19 restrictions continue and travel remains difficult, many people in the capital region are looking to enjoy recreational activities closer to home.

That's led some Ottawa businesses to report unprecedented demand for recreational items, while supply chain interruptions also mean they have little to no stock.

We've already written about the current scarcity of RVs and bikes, but here are some other items you will likely have a hard time finding this summer.

Canoes and kayaks

If you want a canoe or kayak, expect to wait until the fall.

Beth Peterson, owner of Ottawa Valley Canoe and Kayak in Kinburn, said "everything" is flying off the shelves. She does have some personal watercraft on order, but as of Wednesday, she had not a single kayak in stock.

That's because manufacturers closed during the pandemic and many items are on back order, Peterson said.

"Customers are still ordering canoes and kayaks that won't be here until September," she said, calling the demand "unprecedented."

"[It's] been the busiest time I've ever had in 35 years."

Hot tubs and above-ground pools are in especially high demand this summer. (Shutterstock/Nadezda Murmakova)

Above-ground pools and hot tubs

The wait for a new hot tub will be a long one, too. And if you're looking for an above-ground pool, you might be out of luck entirely.

Dave McNaughton, managing partner at Mermaid Pools and Hot Tubs, which has locations in Nepean and Orléans, said manufacturers are no longer accepting orders, and he's almost completely sold out of "everything that we carry."

Along with hot tubs and above-ground pools, pool chemicals, filters and liners have been very popular.

Pool liners used to take about a week for delivery, McNaughton said. This season, it will likely take up to 30 business days.

"[People are] looking for somewhere to channel their kids' and their personal enjoyment, since they can't go anywhere," McNaughton said.

His theory is that people who cancelled their trips and aren't paying for daycare or summer camps are "pouring their money into recreational items for their home."

Customers shopping for a hot tub in mid-July can expect to get one in late September, at which point there should be a surplus, McNaughton said.

First-time tennis players will have trouble finding rackets this summer, and the same goes for just about any non-team sport equipment. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Golf clubs, in-line skates, tennis rackets

At Play It Again Sports in Kanata, manager Katrina Canriel said she's been seeing a lot of first-time golfers and in-line skaters.

Junior sizes for in-line skates are all but gone, she said, as are paddleboards, golf and tennis equipment. Rollerskates are also seeing a bit of a comeback, Canriel said.

Manufacturers aren't restocking items, she said, so she isn't expecting new summer stock to become available, and the store's second-hand inventory is very limited.

"Anything that doesn't require a team-based sport has been just very popular and hard to come by," she said.

Baseball and soccer equipment is normally in high demand in the summertime, but this year there's a lot of that stock still on the shelves, Canriel said.

With no definite reopening dates for fitness centres, many people are thinking about building their own home gyms. But expect to wait for those weights, local businesses say.

Home fitness equipment

If you were hoping to put together a home gym, you could be in for a wait for those weights.

Items such as dumbbells and barbell plates are in high demand, said Frank Kelly, president and owner of Kinetic Solutions, an Ottawa-based fitness equipment supplier.

"The gyms are closed and there's obviously no immediate date when they're going to reopen," Kelly said. "When the gyms do reopen, we may not be able to access them like we used to."

As a result, his own focus has shifted from commercial clients to individuals who s are suddenly "thinking about doing something at home."

He said he's had a hard time keeping up with orders. "The list just keeps growing," Kelly said.

And it's no better up the supply chain — some manufacturers got a year's worth of orders in two months, Kelly said. In past years, their lead time was four to five weeks. Now, it's up to 10 weeks.

